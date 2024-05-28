Ukrainians Again Attempted to Strike Russian NUCLEAR EARLY WARNING RADARS - this time Using NATO Supplied Weapons!
Published 15 hours ago
Ukrainians Again Attempted to Strike Russian NUCLEAR EARLY WARNING RADARS - this time Using NATO Supplied Weapons! Ukrainians have once again attempted to strike Russian nuclear early warning radars, this time using NATO-supplied weapons!In an effort to target the "Voronezh-DM" radar station, a British-Portuguese Tekever AR3 drone was deployed. One of these drones was shot down over Armavir in the Krasnodar region.These Tekever AR3 drones were supplied to Ukraine as part of a recent UK military aid package. Reuters, citing an unnamed Ukrainian official, confirmed the attempted strike.
