X22 REPORT Ep. 2943b - [DS] Is Building The Domestic Terrorist Narrative, They Are Walking Right Into The Trap

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2943b - Dec 7,2022

[DS] Is Building The Domestic Terrorist Narrative, They Are Walking Right Into The TrapThe [DS] is going after Trump and the people that surround him. The [DS] is panicking, they need to stop him at all costs because if they don't all of these people will be going to prison, they know this. Trump has been setting these people up for a long time and exposing their crimes, the people aren't stupid they are seeing the truth, more is on its way. The [DS] is now building the Qanon, MAGA terrorist narrative, they are walking right into the trap the patriots have set for them.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

