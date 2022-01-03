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The Kate Awakening 11/23/2021 Return from absence. Ideas for near future.
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20 views • January 03, 2022
Livestream November 23rd 2021
Return to stream from lengthy absence. Following people blindly. Twitter. "Devolution" by Patel Patriot. General Flynn. Short term fluid plans for the future. Starbursts of family energy. Much more. Questions & Answers with chat.
✦ Patel Patriot "Devolution" series:
https://www.devolution.link/
✦ General Flynn:
https://linktr.ee/genflynn
The Kate Awakening
We The Media co-founder, Hypnotherapist, Spiritual Ascension & Truth Researcher
❤️ Kate's uploaded livestream videos:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's LinkTree to all social media:
https://linktr.ee/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's Official Telegram Channel:
https://t.me/thekateawakening
Welcome to The Kate Awakening placeholder and promotion Brighteon account!
Return to stream from lengthy absence. Following people blindly. Twitter. "Devolution" by Patel Patriot. General Flynn. Short term fluid plans for the future. Starbursts of family energy. Much more. Questions & Answers with chat.
✦ Patel Patriot "Devolution" series:
https://www.devolution.link/
✦ General Flynn:
https://linktr.ee/genflynn
The Kate Awakening
We The Media co-founder, Hypnotherapist, Spiritual Ascension & Truth Researcher
❤️ Kate's uploaded livestream videos:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's LinkTree to all social media:
https://linktr.ee/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's Official Telegram Channel:
https://t.me/thekateawakening
Welcome to The Kate Awakening placeholder and promotion Brighteon account!
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