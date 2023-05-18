Glenn: Hillary Clinton should face PRISON after Durham Report

Glenn Beck
May 17, 2023
The Durham Report revealed that the 2016 Clinton campaign — with knowledge of Hillary Clinton herself — fabricated the claims that Donald Trump was colluding with Russia. Then, the FBI — despite knowing it was a Clinton-concocted story all along — investigated the phony claims and even LEAKED it to the public. So, why is Hillary Clinton (and all those involved) not currently sitting in prison for massive election interference? THIS is why Glenn is so fed up, he says. The lack of action to hold ANY D.C. leaders responsible for their crimes and corruption has gone too far. There’s just ONE way to change it, and Glenn explains how in this clip…
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j6NGoHXoye4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.