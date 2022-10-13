Stew Peters Full Show: Veteran PARALYZED By Death Jab

Stew Peters: Veteran PARALYZED By Death Jab; PROOF: COVID Is Not A Virus, It’s A Parasitic Nano-weapon.Mat Taylor is an electrical engineer and architect from Texas, but he now lives off-grid in Ecuador. But he’s stepped away from his farming work temporarily to study and raise awareness about vaccines.

It is a lie that Covid-19 came from the wild. There was the lie that you needed to mask to stop the spread, the lie that two masks were even better. The lie that protesting against lockdowns would spread the virus. We’ve now learned about brand new lies. Karen Kingston joins us to discuss more!

The Stew Crew favorite, Ask Dr. Jane, is back to detail the crimes of the FDA, the dangers of the boosters, and more!

Steven Ordonia joins to expose how the Pfizer booster has turned his life upside down. He was an active veteran with a blackbelt in taekwondo, and now his disks are bulging, and his limbs are going numb!

