Today, another ship was hit and caught fire near the Strait of Hormuz.

Update, on ship: The IRGC reported that another ship, the MSC Ishika, which was linked to Israel, was hit in the Persian Gulf. A fire broke out on the ship after it arrived.

Adding:

Iran grants French vessels the right to pass through the Strait of Hormuz at a rate ofone ship per day. after France voted against military action to force the strait open at the UN Security Council.

A French-owned cargo ship has already crossed, becoming the first Western-owned vessel to transit the strait since the war began.

Adding: Men are no longer allowed to leave Germany without permission, reports the Berliner Zeitung.

Now, all men aged between 17 and 45 must obtain permission from the Bundeswehr Career Center if they intend to leave Germany for more than three months - regardless of whether they are going abroad for study, work, or a long trip.