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Kasondra Watkins LIVE! Come Feel the FIRE! w/ Resistance Chicks
Resistance Chicks
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20 views • March 02, 2022
When Dr. Stella Emmanuel laid eyes on our dear friend Kasondra Watkins she exclaimed, "The GLORY of the LORD is all OVER you!" That's pretty much how everyone feels when they first meet Kasondra- including us. We were first introduced to Kasondra at Bardsfest this past August and immediately we felt a connection with this mighty woman of God! She is a leaf on the river, flowing anywhere God takes her and oh the places He has taken her! Her prayers are mighty and her testimony will blow you away! Join us for a night of powerful testimony, prayer and prophecy! You don't want to miss the FIRE of God from this show! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/kasondra-watkins-live-come-feel-the-fire/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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