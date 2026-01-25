How to Develop Biblical Discernment (Greek Word Study)

#BiblicalDiscernment #Anakrino #GreekWordStudy #ForsakeTheFoolish #christiantruth

Do you want to know how to develop biblical discernment? In this Greek word study, we explore the true meaning of discernment (Anakrino) and why it's a vital skill for every believer. If you're tired of being told that "judging is wrong," this video explains the biblical difference between false judgment and righteous discernment.

For believers ready to grow beyond the shallow and walk in real understanding — welcome. What I teach here isn't opinion; it's Scripture, rooted in Hebrew and Greek word studies. Most people trust the delivery long before they test the content — but here, the content comes first. This is biblical truth without fluff — and real truth transforms. In this deep dive, we cover: Why modern "discernment" is failing the church. The critical difference between Machaira (the dagger) and general "swords." How to handle heavy accusations: I address the claim that God commanded "infanticide" in the Old Testament and how a true Berean investigates such charges without fear. The Anakrino Method: Moving from passive listening to active, forensic judgment of what you hear. It is time to stop being nice and start being discerning. Pick up your dagger.