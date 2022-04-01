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Destroying the Works of the Devil Part 7B: Defending the Bible
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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The New Testament is a written commentary on the Old Testament which cannot be disregarded because the doctrine of salvation is based upon it. Most Christians think the word "Law" in the New Testament simply refers to the Ten Commandments but it really refers the five Books of Moses which are Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy.

It is from these books that we receive the Moral, Practical and the Sacrificial Laws. Jesus only fulfilled the Sacrificial Law when he died upon the cross but some would argue that the cross also nullified the Moral and Practical part of the Law as well. While they have nothing to do with salvation they have everything to do with being obedient to the commandments of God. The apostle Paul taught salvation by grace and not by works but he never made God’s Law void; instead, he established it through Jesus Christ.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1247.pdf

RLJ-1247 -- JULY 18, 2010

Destroying the Works of the Devil Part 7B: Defending the Bible

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