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Sunday Long Live Radio · IVERMECTIN CURES CANCER!🔥
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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506 views • April 17, 2022
DON'T SEND YOUR CHILDREN INTO PUBLIC SCHOOL STARTING TOMORROW

WATCH THIS: https://worldtruthvideos.website/watch/good-teacher-bad-school-apr-16-2022_D9nZOvjdFuDHd8o.html

IF YOU SEND YOU KIDS INTO THIS LAWLESS MORASS, YOU ARE FEEDING THEM TO APOLLYON, THE DESTROYER

I called OG Jim Rizoli, and he released an updated video further elucidating upon the situation with his brother Joe: https://www.goyimtv.tv/v/3657344536/Good-Teacher--Bad-School--Apr-16--2022

That was Saturday

Today, I wake up waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay late🤪

Half of the show's over, so I'll be playing catch-up halfway through along with you all

Supporting my bud Christopher Key: https://t.me/vaccinepolice?livestream

Reposting w/o edit: Hammer369cunninglinguist
The internet has changed a lot from when I first started researching things a long time ago. I once had a copy of the hand written investigation after his body was found in lake Ontario. I can no longer find those resources but here is a link upon ancillary search: https://cptnwilliammorgan.wordpress.com/2011/12/22/masonic-murder-of-captain-william-morgan-1826/

https://defconnews.com/2022/04/17/massachusetts-school-teachers-sued-after-allegedly-encouraging-students-to-alter-gender-identity/

You can't miss this one from Jamie Dlux: https://rumble.com/v10igf5-scientific-journalism-is-dead.html

Not long after the show, I get the information I am using as the title of today's video: https://archive.ph/0Z6er

BLOODY RIGHT

There's an interesting trick that occurs if you were to access the site via the original URL: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7505114/

YOU ALL KNOW I KNEW THIS TWO YEARS AGO...JUST LIKE PRESIDENT DONALD JOHN TRUMP: https://gm-no.blogspot.com/2020/05/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine-access.html🧾

WELL, LET ME JUST TELL YOU...I GOT SOMETHING COLOSSAL ON THE WAY

SAY GOOBYE, SCUMBAGS

THE PARTY IS BLOODY OVER FOR YOU

http://www.cambridgeblog.org/2022/01/2022-ten-commandments-for-military-commanders/

NO ANTI-LYNCHING LEGISLATION WILL SAVE YOU FROM THE ROPE
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