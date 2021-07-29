"Conspiracy Clan" Promo

The "Conspiracy Clan" Host Bear AKA the KY TruthSeeker with FLordia own, Kevin Briggs and Spain"s own Mike Briggs! More and more truth and information come out daily, But many don't see it or hear it! So, Come join Mike, Kevin, and Bear, as we discuss the possibility of how this talk going round can affect us all, in our daily lives. So, is it’s all Conspiracy Theories or Conspiracy Facts, or is it actually Truth! Whatever you believe, we believe it is important to talk about these things openly. Remember the truth is out there! And as we always say, “Don’t believe us, do your own research so, you can be informed, and make your decision on your own as to what is best for you, or your family!”

We Have been removed from FaceBook, Youtube, and many formats, But we will be here starting the August 20, 2021 and also look for Bears other show INTO THE FIRE also here! Thank You!