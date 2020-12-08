© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
First Covid Vaccine, Texas Starts Suing: Breaking On The Daily #35
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
224 views • December 08, 2020
Stories of The Day:
https://archive.vn/zi7La
https://archive.vn/DtLNW
https://archive.vn/neouP
https://archive.vn/zxWBE
https://archive.vn/og3vw
https://archive.vn/yUnrZ
Timestamps
0:00 Intro
0:27 First Covid vaccine administered, rampant fear mongering
8:06 China influence campaign on Biden team
9:42 Texas sues many states over election rules
12:55 Why the Hatch act is the dumbest law on the books
18:19 Flynn judge somehow still has a job after this move
Subscribe on a good platform like BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kelkidman/
Follow me on Twitter for occasional trashy tweets: https://twitter.com/KelKidman
Follow me on Parler to watch me never use it: https://parler.com/profile/Kelkidman/
Also Have a Lbry account if you like that kind of thing: https://lbry.tv/@kelkidman:2
Watch My Streams on DLive: https://dlive.tv/KelKidman
I also have Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kelkidman
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-317675
Minds: https://www.minds.com/kelkidman/
Gab: https://gab.com/kelkidman
#Texas #Covid19 #Vaccine #Flynn
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;
https://archive.vn/zi7La
https://archive.vn/DtLNW
https://archive.vn/neouP
https://archive.vn/zxWBE
https://archive.vn/og3vw
https://archive.vn/yUnrZ
Timestamps
0:00 Intro
0:27 First Covid vaccine administered, rampant fear mongering
8:06 China influence campaign on Biden team
9:42 Texas sues many states over election rules
12:55 Why the Hatch act is the dumbest law on the books
18:19 Flynn judge somehow still has a job after this move
Subscribe on a good platform like BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kelkidman/
Follow me on Twitter for occasional trashy tweets: https://twitter.com/KelKidman
Follow me on Parler to watch me never use it: https://parler.com/profile/Kelkidman/
Also Have a Lbry account if you like that kind of thing: https://lbry.tv/@kelkidman:2
Watch My Streams on DLive: https://dlive.tv/KelKidman
I also have Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kelkidman
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-317675
Minds: https://www.minds.com/kelkidman/
Gab: https://gab.com/kelkidman
#Texas #Covid19 #Vaccine #Flynn
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.