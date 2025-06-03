DOES SOCIETY NEED THE ELITE❓ [THE JOLLY HERETIC SPEAKS WITH ROB HENDERSON]

THE ELITE NEED US❗





VfB got censored today on Coach Dave LIVE❗





Now, there is an issue with the new PC - it has an occassional 'halt'; but this was a network issue during my discussion of the meaning of the Greek word MALAKOI in regards to the current blackmail scandal of Glenn Greenwald [whom was thanked for his body of work...but concisely cemented the unlearned lesson of 1 Corinthians 6:9, PURPOSEFULLY MISTRANSLATED AS 'EFFEMINATE', WHEN THERE IS A WORD FOR THAT IN GREEK: ARSENOKOITAI]





CAPTURE THE THOUGHT BEFORE IT CAPTURES YOU ⛪🏈⚧ 6-3-2025 [VfB GETS DMCA'ED BY GOOGLE]





https://odysee.com/@GMNo!:8/CAPTURE-THE-THOUGHT-BEFORE-IT-CAPTURES-YOU-%E2%9B%AA%F0%9F%8F%88%E2%9A%A7-6-3-2025--VfB-GETS-DMCA'ED-BY-GOOGLE-:0





