Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Moving On Again Collection
9 views
channel image
EVitale Politics, Story Views
Published Yesterday |

Moving On Again

Move This Empty Daylight

Move This Minute Along

Moving Backwards

Music From You

Must Be A Reason

Must Be My Dedication To Eternity

Elizabeth Vitale, EVitale Stories

https://www.elizabethvitale.com

Keywords
usaelizabethnycguitarpianocasongstorystorieswriterwritingliteraturevitalepacreativelyricstringsbettylizhornsstorytellerevitalemerican

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket