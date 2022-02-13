Miles Guo: Those unvaccinated will be the winners

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2/11/2022 Miles Guo: I said in 2018 that the US would enact laws to sanctions against the CCP, and now the bill has been officially introduced. Those who have not taken the COVID jabs will be the winners