Del BigTree at the HighWire
Apr 7, 2023
The data is in, and it suggests that government lockdowns killed people. Sweden led the world with the sanest, evidence-based response to the pandemic maximizing freedoms for its citizens while minimizing the litany of harms.
#Sweden #Lockdowns
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2gur56-how-sweden-got-covid-right.html
