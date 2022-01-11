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Pfizer and governments are CREEPY KID SNATCHERS!!
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44 views • January 11, 2022
Its time people realize your handing your kids over to some very sick people who only care about making money and controlling those apathetic or acquiescent enough to allow them!
CHILDREN WITHOUT COMORBIDITIES DO NOT NEED COVID DEATH SHOTS!
CHILDREN WITHOUT COMORBIDITIES DO NOT NEED COVID DEATH SHOTS!
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