"We're Close To The Breaking Point" | John Rubino

Stocks tanked the first half of 2022, but now markets are rallying again. Volatility will continue to rise, says John Rubino, founder of DollarCollapse.com. But the bigger story is that the current system of fiat currency and debt is coming to an end. "We're close to the breaking point," he says. The realization that there is no painless fix to high inflation will put markets in turmoil. "Over the next few years we could see the next phase of the chaos." It is imperative to be prepared. "The solution to chaos is to limit your risk, because you just can't know exactly what's going to happen."