Smear Campaign to Censor Early COVID Treatment: Dr Peter McCullough | EPOCH TV

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Peter McCullough, MD, MPH and John Leake, co-authors of the best-selling book “The Courage to Face COVID-19: Preventing Hospitalization and Death While Battling the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex” speak with Roman Balmakov on 8/12/2022
“It’s clear that our intentions of saving lives and reducing #hospitalizations were thwarted, and they were thwarted by a complex of #biopharmaceutical complex, which includes our government agencies,” said Dr. Peter McCullough, Cardiologist.
🔥 Watch here 👉 https://ept.ms/VaccineCensorRegime