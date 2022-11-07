Weed Talk News

Washington Considers Allowing Cannabis Growers to Have Direct-to-Customers Sales

So what happened?

Washington will consider allowing small cannabis farmers to sell directly to consumers, similar to what’s allowed for wineries, breweries and distilleries.

Washington also would be following the lead of a few Canadian provinces that allow licensed producers to sell cannabis to consumers at cultivation facilities.

As a reminder, Washington is not vertically integrated, meaning growers & manufacturers can not also be retailers.

Significance

Given the imbalance between cannabis producer licenses and cannabis retail licenses in Washington state, prices have plummeted and small farmers are struggling to find a way to get their products in front of customers. Ongoing discussions over how to solve this problem have coalesced into a new possibility of allowing direct sales at cultivation sites.

Impact

Cannabis farmers markets were common during Washington state’s medical-only days, before adult-use regulation and other changes pushed patients and customers into state-licensed stores.

The move, if approved by regulators, would give smaller growers a financial boost through increased sales – and could spur other states to follow suit.

