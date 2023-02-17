https://gettr.com/post/p28l91jc8eb
2023.02.17 Where is the ROC? When did Tsai Ing-wen become president of China? Is Microsoft's Bill Gates a good friend of Tsai Ing-wen and Xi Jinping?
中华民国在哪，蔡英文何时当的总统，与比尔盖茨和习近平是否是好友？
