Where is the ROC? When did Tsai Ing-wen become president of China? Is Microsoft's Bill Gates a good friend of Tsai Ing-wen and Xi Jinping?
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
https://gettr.com/post/p28l91jc8eb


2023.02.17 Where is the ROC? When did Tsai Ing-wen become president of China? Is Microsoft's Bill Gates a good friend of Tsai Ing-wen and Xi Jinping?

中华民国在哪，蔡英文何时当的总统，与比尔盖茨和习近平是否是好友？

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

