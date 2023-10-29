@BOBRMORF FPV operator did his homework on where to strike at a Leopard Tank.
Adding:
At 00:05 Moscow time early 10/29/2023.., from Novoselovka, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired four NATO 155 mm caliber shells into the Kievsky district of Donetsk.
and:
Air defence systems destroyed 36 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Black Sea and the northwestern part of the Crimea peninsula - Russian Ministry of Defense.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.