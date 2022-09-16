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The "White Privilege" scene from Beavis & Butt-Head Do The Universe.
Hashtags: #beavis #butthead #white #privilege #comedy
Metatags Space Separated: beavis butthead white privilege comedy
Metatags Comma Separated: beavis, butthead, white, privilege, comedy
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ISGg71TbJDFB/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1417416852597903369?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Beavis---Butthead---White-Privilege---432hz--hd-720p-:1?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1k9z2p-beavis-and-butthead-white-privilege-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/ChthmRa
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/a6c0905d-fd14-448d-b8f8-d3ec5bdb52fd
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/MwTuC6aaspwcVzu
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=76cc44ccb3e8a535b1dbd734d40dd8f74cee478dafc4042d689727f5ff5c3bad&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/3947/beavis-amp-butthead-white-privilege-432hz-hd-720p
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/103250_the-quot-white-privilege-quot-scene-from-beavis-amp-butt-head-do-the-universe-ha.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#