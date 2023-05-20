(MIAC Episode 418) The Great Year Overlaps With the Great Reset

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In our modern age we have stopped tracking the Sun and the start across our heavens except select sciences, where in days past the entire society kept records. Changes are inbound tracked through these cycles that are affecting global agriculture, which is visible in rice shortages, flooding and out of season crop destroying events. Our world is changing on this cycle along with events we see forced out across the planet.





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🎙️ LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A) Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight (EST) 🎙️ Streaming on eight platforms https://libertylinks.io/solarminimum





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📣 PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations 📣

Mini Ice Age Conversations: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/