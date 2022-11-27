My Dog Ate My Sister's Rover: ColdWarMotors - Rover/37 Chevy

Checkout Delacabra Playlists for More Videos





https://youtu.be/ABTXQ7evrTA





Nov 27, 2022

Hey guys! Very happy to present this week's long-awaited cylinder sleeve repair to the 1937 Chevrolet Town Sedan... Matt & Jim at Strong's Garage have the tool that was used to do these repairs back in the day, and we're going to redo the badly corroded cylinder and save the original 216 engine in this lovely old Chevy! We're joined by Agents 8771 and 0842 and Al and Lionel and beautiful Bella the poodle to make Frankers' day!

Also: figuring out "what happened" with old collision repairs can be a bear, and we're going get things started with just such a situation on Laura's rover 3-litre...

Thank you to everyone who ordered a 1960 Fury T-shirt, our best-selling shirt ever! Thanks for your patience; we sold a lot of them and it took a couple extra days to get them all printed. I am very happy to report that they are being mailed out now... I am looking forward to getting mine, for sure!

Oh! I do not have a Telegram account or any bullshit contest going! Do not respond to any of these "contest winner" replies; they are a scam.

Thanks to everyone who subscribed to our channel here, and thanks also for all of your "likes" and comments!

If you would like to help keep our channel going, you can get a sticker, or a coffee mug at:

www.coldwarmotors.com



Or, please feel free to check out our Patreon page at :



www.Patreon.com/coldwarmotors where we have extra videos and pictures and a bunch of people hanging out and bs-ing about cars!



Mailing address:



253, 22169 TWP 530



Ardrossan, Ab

Canada

T8E 2J1

@UncleTonysGarage @DDSpeedShop @strongsgarage

