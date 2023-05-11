https://gettr.com/post/p2gpwc4deb0

05/10/2023【HappyBirthdayToMilesGuo】Hao Haidong talks about the motivation to exterminate the Chinese Communist Party and the CCP system: We are determined to take down the CCP because we share common values and beliefs, a cohesiveness that the CCP cannot destroy. The CCP can never win because they have no idea what the world's advanced management system is or what a civilized society looks like. They only know about the one-party rule and issuing administrative orders. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





05/10/2023【遥祝七哥生日快乐】郝海东谈灭共初心和中共体制：我们灭共是因为我们有共同的价值观和信仰，这种凝聚力共产党破坏不了。中共永远赢不了，因为他们永远不知道世界先进管理体系是什么，文明社会是什么，他们只会一党专政、行政命令。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





