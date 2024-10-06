BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Last night, the Israeli military carried out a series of strikes on the Gaza Strip - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
7 months ago

Last night, the Israeli military carried out a series of strikes on the Gaza Strip: the hits targeted the Palestinian enclave's capital as well as other Hamas-controlled localities.

According to the local Ministry of Health, over the past day, 45 people were killed in the region, and more than 250 were injured to varying degrees. The highest number of casualties was in Deir al-Balah, which is located in the humanitarian zone.

There, a mosque and a school near the Al-Aqsa hospital, in the vicinity of which refugees from across the enclave live, came under fire. Images of the destruction and casualties are actively circulating online.

📌 Notably, this morning the Israelis announced an evacuation from the northern part of the Gaza Strip - residents are advised to move to the humanitarian zone in the south, including Deir al-Balah.

In any case, refugees will not be able to find safety in this part of the enclave - such strikes occur here quite regularly, even despite the formal declaration of this area as a humanitarian zone.

#Israel #Palestine

@rybar

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
