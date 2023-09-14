Create New Account
World’s first liquid hydrogen-powered plane unveiled
174 views
Published 19 hours ago

Reuters


Sep 7, 2023


H2FLY, a Germany-based developer of hydrogen-focused aviation solutions completed its first public flight of an electric aircraft powered solely by liquid hydrogen.


#News #Reuters #newsfeed #innovation #aeroplane #science #aircraft


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-qnLkFaX8uo

Keywords
powergermanyaviationplanereutersunveiledelectric aircraftworlds firstliquid hydrogenh2fly

