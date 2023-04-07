4/07/2023 -- Earthquakes below power plants and power lines -- Turkey to USA -- Unrest spreading

This update goes off the rails, straight up, no exaggeration.Starts out great, but , as I start finding mysterious "explosions" all over the place in the Pacific Northwest, I then see the explosions are next to sensitive locations like government facilities, and BOEING factories for instance.........

THEN... as I'm showing all this, someone takes out my internet while live and recording!

Without me doing anything the internet reconnects within SECONDS (which is impossible for resets to do)...

Then I show more locations, and they did it a 2nd time while live and recording.

Upon the 2nd time, I begin swearing a bit, sorry about this !!! I drop a few f-bombs unintentionally, and don't have the time or will to edit out the words.. so I'm leaving the swearing in as it happened live.





Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc





Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos