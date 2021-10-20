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Build Back Better Reset
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114 views • October 20, 2021
Reporter asked “Does the President still believe that Build Back Better will not add a dime to the national debt?” JEN PSAKI relied “Correct. It won’t.” Jen was correct in saying this because of the Build Back Better Reset. #nationaldebt #psaki #GreatReset
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