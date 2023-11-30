Horrifying Moments! How Ukrainian Troops Blow Up Russian Convoy in Village of the Kherson Region

US Military News
Nov 29, 2023
Today, we have a significant update on the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. The Ukrainian military claims a successful strike on a Russian convoy near Hladkivka, Skadovsk, in the Kherson region.
Footage showing a devastating strike on a column of Russian military vehicles. This convoy was located on the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region. The strike, executed by Ukrainian troops, targeted both personnel and equipment, resulting in the destruction of 11 units of Russian military vehicles.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dT2x_HWnc08
