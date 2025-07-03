Philosophical Underpinnings and Modern Parenting

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Modern parenting isn't just about rules—it's about embodying values in action, because children, like little philosophers with biological neural networks, don’t follow what you say, they emulate who you are, absorbing hypocrisy or integrity with relentless, empirical precision.
Don’t miss the latest interview—where AI, philosophy, and parenting collide in a deeply thought-provoking way.
