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VAERS ERRORS GALORE! 05/05/2021
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80 views • May 06, 2021
Just more examples of how all types of administration errors are classified and credited to "Not Serious" or "None of Above". What else could we expect when the deck is stacked to favor the outcome in every way...
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages: https://www.facebook.com/groups/274355467700923/ https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages: https://www.facebook.com/groups/274355467700923/ https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44
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