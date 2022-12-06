Biblical Health #35: What Is A Doctors Response To Illness In America Today? & Can They Help Us?

Inflammation is the body's healing mechanism and if you have chronic inflammation then the alternative is much worse. Persistent inflammation is a sign from God that you are not on a healing path.

So now pick a path, what possible one could you pick of the hundreds of thousands of choices out there? Here is a novel idea why not try God's biblical dietary laws and obey His every word? Since He created you it only makes sense to choose the path of Your creator. It's not rocket science...