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Ask Seek and knock - Vengeance is Mine - Watchers Prophecy Spotlight
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80 views • March 02, 2021
(Romans 12:19-21 [TS2009])
[19] Beloved, do not revenge yourselves, but give place to the wrath, for it has been written, * “Vengeance is Mine, I shall repay,” * says יהוה.
[20] * “Instead, if your enemy hungers, feed him; if he thirsts, give him a drink, for in so doing you shall heap coals of fire on his head.” *
[21] Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.

Welcome to Ask Seek and Knock, Join us as we talk about Vengeance, and what the Scriptures tell us about it. If we read the Scriptures from the beginning and not from the middle, we will know that Romans 12:19-21 is referencing

(Deuteronomy 32:35 [TS2009]) Vengeance is Mine, and repayment, At the time their foot slips; For near is the day of their calamity, And the matters prepared are hastening to them.’

When we start at the beginning and not from the middle, the entire Bible begins to take shape the way Yehovah intended it to.

Thanks for Watching, and as always, KMSR 1700AM does take donations at kmsr1700am.com and Holy Impact Ministries takes donations at holyimpactministries.com
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godholy spiritjesusyeshualawend timestorahsabbathshabbatlordend times prophecyholy impact ministriesyehovahelohimyehoshuaask seek and knockseventh day sabbathpastor jackie smithruoch hakadeshwatchers prophecy spotlightsister two feathers smithsister judi landreyvengeance is mine
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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