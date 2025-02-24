BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sweden Sends $113 Million in Air Defense Systems to Ukraine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
72 views • 2 months ago

Sweden Sends $113 Million in Air Defense Systems to Ukraine

Sweden has announced the transfer of Robot 70 and Tridon Mk2 air defense systems to Ukraine, a package worth $113 million, according to Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Deputy PM Ebba Busch, and Education Minister Johan Persson.

The Tridon Mk2 is a truck-mounted upgrade of the Bofors 40mm naval gun, utilizing programmable projectiles for increased effectiveness. The Robot 70 is a man-portable air defense system (MANPADS) that will further bolster Ukraine’s air defense capabilities.

Meanwhile, the EU is discussing a new €20 billion military aid package.

They also included this ridiculous video promo free of charge.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy