Sweden Sends $113 Million in Air Defense Systems to Ukraine

Sweden has announced the transfer of Robot 70 and Tridon Mk2 air defense systems to Ukraine, a package worth $113 million, according to Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Deputy PM Ebba Busch, and Education Minister Johan Persson.

The Tridon Mk2 is a truck-mounted upgrade of the Bofors 40mm naval gun, utilizing programmable projectiles for increased effectiveness. The Robot 70 is a man-portable air defense system (MANPADS) that will further bolster Ukraine’s air defense capabilities.

Meanwhile, the EU is discussing a new €20 billion military aid package.

