© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Disinformazione e Maniplolazione delle Masse per mezzo di Tv, Giornali e Radio
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
85 views • February 20, 2020
Montaggio di più video presi dal web sulla disinformazione e sulla manipolazione delle masse esercitate da Tv, radio e giornali. Dall'inganno dell'11 Setttembre a quello della guerrra in libia, da come le tv ci distraggono per non pensare ai veri problemi ai dellitti familiari utilizzati per destabilizzarci e renderci più docili....
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.