BREAKING: Americans Being Infected With Live Ebola By Secret Bill Gates Project

Dr. Richard Bartlett and Jon Fleetwood join Alex Jones to lay out how live ebola is being administered via a vaccine.

Jesus said: “My people, you have been using Covid shots to try and stop the Covid virus, but these shots should be avoided because they do not stop Covid, and they will ruin your immune system. Monkey pox shots should also be avoided, but this is not as deadly as small pox, which your older people had vaccinations to avoid. The next virus to be spread is a bleeding disease like Marburg virus or ebola. This coming virus will be very deadly and it will be necessary for My people to come to My refuges where I can heal any infected people. You can use your Good Friday oil to help heal monkey pox or any bleeding disease. Trust in My healing protection at My refuges.”

Jesus said: “My people, I am the Great Healer both of bodies and souls. This life and its sicknesses are temporary and could be healed with prayer. It is your soul that needs saving from the flames of hell. I have given you Confession to come to Me to be cleansed of your sins. Sin in your soul is the worst disease of all because mortal sin could send you to hell. I call on My faithful to repent of your sins and come to Confession at least monthly to keep your soul clean of sin and full of grace that makes you worthy to receive Me in Holy Communion. Stay close to Me with pure souls, and you will be ready to be accepted into heaven.”

-JOHN LEARY Tuesday, August 2, 2022: (St. Peter Julian Eymard)






