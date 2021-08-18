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DECREES RELEASING HEAVENLY WARRIORS: Partner with Angels
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1 view • August 18, 2021
This is straight reading of the, "ANGELS & PRAYER DECREES" (Pg 190-212) from Tim Sheets' AWESOME book, "ANGEL ARMIES." We feel this is a MUST READ for serious intercessors. You can say these in your own words but playing this and verbally agreeing or repeating as it plays is a simple and powerful way to "get-er-done." You can say "I" or "We" Decree..." or sometimes we say, "So Be It in JESUS NAME." We think this is a MUST DO to have the FULL POWER OF THE LORD OF HOSTS operating on the face of this earth. Tim's book explains the importance of this. His book states, "..it is an important key that RELEASES ANGELS. Every decree that follows in based upon THE WORD OF GOD and is taught in the previous chapters. I encourage you to stir your faith and speak the decrees out loud over your life. Doing so will loose ANGELS SENT TO ASSIST YOU." As we travel the country for Jesus, we play a downloaded copy of this going through cities and also a downloaded copy of the Victory Blast of a Shofar. TO HIM BE THE GLORY FOR HE ALONE IS WORTHY!
OUR FAVORITES:
** Spiritual Warfare Shofar Sounds: https://youtu.be/fPJgktvpsYQ (1 hr.)
** THE SEND / Worship Warfare: https://youtu.be/JhFuijocihA (Powerful worship warfare. One song in particular is, "We want to know what the Angels know. We want to see what the Angels see." 50 min.)
** LETUSWORSHIP, Washington, DC, October 25, 2020 (Sean Feucht) the day before Justice Amy was confirmed. We were there with 36,000 people. It started at the steps of the Supreme Court. This is the full film release: https://youtu.be/i3p8oPrn-Cg (3 hours). This includes, "Nothing But the Blood of Jesus."
** U.S. Marines singing "Days of Elijah." THERE'S NO GOD LIKE JEHOVAH!
https://youtu.be/0MtdyRDy4fU God Bless Our Warriors! We thank You that Your Mighty Warrior Angels surround all of them. OORAH!
OUR FAVORITES:
** Spiritual Warfare Shofar Sounds: https://youtu.be/fPJgktvpsYQ (1 hr.)
** THE SEND / Worship Warfare: https://youtu.be/JhFuijocihA (Powerful worship warfare. One song in particular is, "We want to know what the Angels know. We want to see what the Angels see." 50 min.)
** LETUSWORSHIP, Washington, DC, October 25, 2020 (Sean Feucht) the day before Justice Amy was confirmed. We were there with 36,000 people. It started at the steps of the Supreme Court. This is the full film release: https://youtu.be/i3p8oPrn-Cg (3 hours). This includes, "Nothing But the Blood of Jesus."
** U.S. Marines singing "Days of Elijah." THERE'S NO GOD LIKE JEHOVAH!
https://youtu.be/0MtdyRDy4fU God Bless Our Warriors! We thank You that Your Mighty Warrior Angels surround all of them. OORAH!
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