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המסרים הגלויים בטקס הזה
raising the frequency
raising the frequency
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3 views • October 28, 2020
לתרומה לשי בפעולתו לשמירה על הילדים בעולם דיגיטלי מתועש:
https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon

תוכנית ההדרכות שלנו לעת הזו, במבצע - https://ahava528.com/yesh-ma-laasot/
מוצרים להגנה מקרינה - https://www.ahava528.com/%D7%9E%D7%95...
הגנה מאור כחול - https://ahava528.com/blue-blocker-sol...
למידע על דור 5 - https://bit.ly/2VGjJrr

ניתן למצוא ולעקוב אחרי פעילות ותכנים שלי בקישורים הבאים:
יוטיוב 1 - https://www.youtube.com/user/ahava528
יוטיוב 2 - https://bit.ly/33dFILd
טלגרם ערוץ - https://t.me/Raisingthefrequency
טלגרם קבוצה - https://t.me/joinchat/KAoiVxoC81jE5q6uoLvAQw
מיווי - https://mewe.com/i/shaydanon
טוויטר - https://twitter.com/shaichu528
אתר - https://www.ahava528.com/
ניוזלטר - https://bit.ly/30iRty4
ריכוז סרטונים בוויאקט - https://vimeo.com/showcase/7676073

לסרטונים נוספים עם עדי - שם בדוי
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I-Jq8nuBISs&;list=PLsWqwSg35DBDPpCD3PIQaQLzFLPFN6nQ2שמשו דוגמא לאחרים
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy