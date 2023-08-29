Success in prayer means you align with God's plan and HIS timing!

1Thess lesson #129. Elijah gives a good example of successful prayer in 1King 18. Even though evil and satanic influence surround us we have victory when our fellowship and prayer life is in order.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.