🇷🇺 Russia

IN 1952, THE LAST TARTARIAN DIED. WHAT WAS THE BIG SECRET HE LEFT BEHIND?

🌍 🔎🔕🏙🔇 🌎

The copper roofs made music in the wind that healed the people in the cities. Even the bells were healing frequencies..

Everything has been removed or changed by strange maintenance teams...

He had his grandson write down what he experienced in his long life with eighty-three.

#hiddenHistory #mudflood #advancedHistory #frequencies #health #history #technology #subvertedHistory