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FIRED FOR FREEDOM! - BRIAN YOUNG (VIDEO)
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28 views • May 13, 2020
SEATTLE COP FIRED OVER VIDEO ASKING OTHER COPS TO HONOR THE US CONSTITUTION & TO DO THE RIGHT THING........
Brian Young from High Impact Flix has done a great follow-up video to what happened to Officer Greg Anderson from the Port of Seattle Police Department since he posted his "now" viral video. Officer Greg Anderson has now been put on Administrative Leave pending Termination. I encourage you to truly watch it and listen to the dialogue. I do want to make one thing very clear. I was a law enforcement officer for 33 years, a military soldier for 28 years, and a college professor for 8 years, and I am telling you ALL OF THESE CAREERS ARE BRAINWASHED 3 TIMES MORE THAN ANY OTHER CAREER FIELD. These cops beLIEve in their heart's that they are the good guys, the white hats, the patriots, the heroes, etc. when IN FACT, they are THE EXACT OPPOSITE, BUT THEY DON'T KNOW IT. When one of them Wake's Up while still on the job, even if they don't Wake Up all the way, that is a HUGE SUCCESS for The Truth Movement. I didn't become CONSCIOUS until after I left the job, so I still commend him for taking a large step in the RIGHT DIRECTION. Once he fully Wakes Up he will realize both of his UNCONSCIOUS career choices were working as an EVIL DOER, even though he/we were not aware of that at that time. This is the very reason I created the term TRUTHER & started the SERGEANT'S MAJOR TRUTHER INFO on YouTube & FaceBook back in 2010. At that time everyone else in The Truth Movement were proudly calling themselves Conspiracy Theorists, and I have always said ALL CONSPIRACIES are generated by the 4 SOURCES OF DISINFORMATION. Yes, he made two bad career choices, & I made three bad career choices, but he is on the Right Track now and that is what counts. NOBODY ON EARTH WILL EVER BECOME FREE UNLESS WE WAKE UP THE LAW ENFORCEMENT & MILITARY TO JOIN OUR FIGHT, we can not win without their support, so we must keep helping them to WAKE UP too. They must make an ABOUT FACE and storm the government buildings as the point men for the masses seeking Freedom from Government & the puppet politicians.
Additional Research:
Brian Young from High Impact Flix has done a great follow-up video to what happened to Officer Greg Anderson from the Seattle Port Police since he posted his "now" viral video. Officer Greg Anderson has now been put on Administrative Leave pending Termination. Instead of telling you an in-depth video summary on this one, I encourage you to truly watch it and listen to the dialogue.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
COP SPEAKS OUT ABOUT THE ABUSE OF POWER AND INFRINGEMENT ON FREEDOMS - GREG ANDERSON (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UQBNMvU0ByYf/
Greg's GoFundMe
https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-officer-anderson?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
Port of Seattle PD (Phone & Email Address available so you can VOICE YOUR DISPLEASURE)
https://www.portseattle.org/page/contact-port-seattle-police
Brian Young at HighImpactFlix on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/msOrGRqxxZ7S/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Brian Young from High Impact Flix has done a great follow-up video to what happened to Officer Greg Anderson from the Port of Seattle Police Department since he posted his "now" viral video. Officer Greg Anderson has now been put on Administrative Leave pending Termination. I encourage you to truly watch it and listen to the dialogue. I do want to make one thing very clear. I was a law enforcement officer for 33 years, a military soldier for 28 years, and a college professor for 8 years, and I am telling you ALL OF THESE CAREERS ARE BRAINWASHED 3 TIMES MORE THAN ANY OTHER CAREER FIELD. These cops beLIEve in their heart's that they are the good guys, the white hats, the patriots, the heroes, etc. when IN FACT, they are THE EXACT OPPOSITE, BUT THEY DON'T KNOW IT. When one of them Wake's Up while still on the job, even if they don't Wake Up all the way, that is a HUGE SUCCESS for The Truth Movement. I didn't become CONSCIOUS until after I left the job, so I still commend him for taking a large step in the RIGHT DIRECTION. Once he fully Wakes Up he will realize both of his UNCONSCIOUS career choices were working as an EVIL DOER, even though he/we were not aware of that at that time. This is the very reason I created the term TRUTHER & started the SERGEANT'S MAJOR TRUTHER INFO on YouTube & FaceBook back in 2010. At that time everyone else in The Truth Movement were proudly calling themselves Conspiracy Theorists, and I have always said ALL CONSPIRACIES are generated by the 4 SOURCES OF DISINFORMATION. Yes, he made two bad career choices, & I made three bad career choices, but he is on the Right Track now and that is what counts. NOBODY ON EARTH WILL EVER BECOME FREE UNLESS WE WAKE UP THE LAW ENFORCEMENT & MILITARY TO JOIN OUR FIGHT, we can not win without their support, so we must keep helping them to WAKE UP too. They must make an ABOUT FACE and storm the government buildings as the point men for the masses seeking Freedom from Government & the puppet politicians.
Additional Research:
Brian Young from High Impact Flix has done a great follow-up video to what happened to Officer Greg Anderson from the Seattle Port Police since he posted his "now" viral video. Officer Greg Anderson has now been put on Administrative Leave pending Termination. Instead of telling you an in-depth video summary on this one, I encourage you to truly watch it and listen to the dialogue.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
COP SPEAKS OUT ABOUT THE ABUSE OF POWER AND INFRINGEMENT ON FREEDOMS - GREG ANDERSON (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UQBNMvU0ByYf/
Greg's GoFundMe
https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-officer-anderson?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
Port of Seattle PD (Phone & Email Address available so you can VOICE YOUR DISPLEASURE)
https://www.portseattle.org/page/contact-port-seattle-police
Brian Young at HighImpactFlix on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/msOrGRqxxZ7S/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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