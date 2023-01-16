EPOCH TV | Startup Releases Reflective Sulfur Particles Into Atmosphere to Alter Climate

Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp | EPOCH TV

A geoengineering startup, Make Sunsets, says it has launched weather balloons which release reflective sulfur particles into the earth's stratosphere. This is in an attempt to stop climate change by mimicking the aftermath of volcanic eruptions. And the company is looking to make a profit from this endeavor, selling $10 "cooling credits" for each gram of sulfur particle released.

Joshua Philipp discusses the significance of the solar geoengineering agenda, which includes a plan to block out the sunlight.

