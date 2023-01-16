Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EPOCH TV | Startup Releases Reflective Sulfur Particles Into Atmosphere to Alter Climate
109 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp  | EPOCH TV

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO: https://ept.ms/AlteringTheClimate_CR_YT

A geoengineering startup, Make Sunsets, says it has launched weather balloons which release reflective sulfur particles into the earth's stratosphere. This is in an attempt to stop climate change by mimicking the aftermath of volcanic eruptions. And the company is looking to make a profit from this endeavor, selling $10 "cooling credits" for each gram of sulfur particle released.

Joshua Philipp discusses the significance of the solar geoengineering agenda, which includes a plan to block out the sunlight. 

Keywords
geoengineeringepoch tvjosh philippcross roads

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket