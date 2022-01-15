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A New Perspective Episode#1 Motherhood & Life with Joslynn Reid
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21 views • January 15, 2022
After giving birth to her precious daughter in the parking lot of a hospital, Jocelynn found herself faced with the most difficult decision a mother could ever have to make. Join Summer and Lisa as they explore Jocelynn's remarkable story and how 30 minutes would change a mother and daughters life forever.
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