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Jewology ✡ : Bolshevist/Communist Subversives in USA
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261 views • April 10, 2022
Jews think they have the right to sovietize USA, but Americans will never accept their rule.
“Truth will prevail if its proponents are as ruthless as the enemy.” ~ Adolf Hitler
“The International Jew” by Henry Ford (1920) @
https://educate-yourself.org/cn/The-International-Jew-Vols1-4-Henry-Ford-645pages.pdf
“George Washington on the Illuminati” @ https://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2011/09/george-washington-on-illuminati.html
Recorded April 10, 2022
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.
Pen name: Tina Foster
Web: cynthiahodges.com
logs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com
“Truth will prevail if its proponents are as ruthless as the enemy.” ~ Adolf Hitler
“The International Jew” by Henry Ford (1920) @
https://educate-yourself.org/cn/The-International-Jew-Vols1-4-Henry-Ford-645pages.pdf
“George Washington on the Illuminati” @ https://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2011/09/george-washington-on-illuminati.html
Recorded April 10, 2022
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.
Pen name: Tina Foster
Web: cynthiahodges.com
logs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com
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