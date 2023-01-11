Are you or a loved one suffering from a medical coincidence?

If you don't laugh, you'll cry...
It's satire I hope..?🤷♀️
How many of you know someone truly suffering from jab injuries aka coincidence?
In my family, there are a few who have serious ailments and are facing serious surgeries but it's all "pre existing" & "Nothing to do with the jabs."
They were lied to & are still being lied to.
The afterlife won't be kind to those who committed these atrocities against humanity.
