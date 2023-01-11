Create New Account
Are you or a loved one suffering from a medical coincidence?
Beautifulhorizons2
Published a day ago

If you don't laugh, you'll cry...

It's satire I hope..?🤷‍♀️

How many of you know someone truly suffering from jab injuries aka coincidence?

In my family, there are a few who have serious ailments and are facing serious surgeries but it's all "pre existing" & "Nothing to do with the jabs."

They were lied to & are still being lied to.

The afterlife won't be kind to those who committed these atrocities against humanity. 

