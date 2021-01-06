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Covid Dark Winter - Political Announcements of Highly Contagious Virus Variants
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51 views • January 06, 2021
Dark Winter - Heiko Schöning, vice president of World Freedom Alliance on #CovidHoax #GreatReset #DarkWinter
No doubt these evil people who have started this scam are capable of doing anything to gain power over the people of the earth.
Global Resistance is the only way to get our freedom back & let's make not a dark winter but a DARK YEAR for all these politicians, billionairs, "scientists", presstitutes, braindead order followers & all brainwashed sheeple who are responsible for this greatest hoax & crime against humanity, named Covid 19, that the world has ever seen.
source
https://youtu.be/obNiPVWzkTI
No doubt these evil people who have started this scam are capable of doing anything to gain power over the people of the earth.
Global Resistance is the only way to get our freedom back & let's make not a dark winter but a DARK YEAR for all these politicians, billionairs, "scientists", presstitutes, braindead order followers & all brainwashed sheeple who are responsible for this greatest hoax & crime against humanity, named Covid 19, that the world has ever seen.
source
https://youtu.be/obNiPVWzkTI
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