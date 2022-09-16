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Smart Dust - Quartet Preview
ArlingtonInstitute
ArlingtonInstitute
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74 views • September 16, 2022

Part of our TransitionTALK with Gregg Braden included this live taping of Quartet. Gregg spoke on the important choice point we are at between technology redefining our humanness, or awakening to the deep truth of our natural human potential.

If you missed the event with Gregg, "Transhuman 2030," replay tickets are available here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/event/gregg-braden-transhuman-2030-with-studio-taping-quartet-whats-up/

This episode of Quartet takes a closer look at "Smart Dust." ... With nanotechnology at the quantum threshold, let's consider smart dust, or neural dust, what its implications might be, and how it even may be related to chemtrails.

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The full version is available to premium members here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/quartet-smart-dust/

Enjoy this PREVIEW version of QUARTET. This is a new feature, led by futurist, John Petersen, from The Arlington Institute and featuring best-selling author Gregg Braden, psychic and author Penny Kelly and sociologist and big thinker Kingsley Dennis. This program will deeply probe the essence of this global transition. Each time we’ll do a deep dive into the key issues that are animating the inbound changes, the new worlds that may evolve, and importantly, how we all can prepare and effectively participate in this shift. We also want to start a global conversation, so we’ll be soliciting your comments and suggestions throughout the process. We’re particularly interested in the topics you might pitch for the QUARTET group to debate . . . as well as questions you might have about our fortnightly discussions.

To comment, visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and let us add you to our alert list. Leave comments on each episode at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/quartet/

We’ll notify you when more content is released. See you there!

Keywords
technologychemtraildarpasmart dustnanogregg bradenjohn petersenneural dustpenny kellykingsley dennis
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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