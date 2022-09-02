Gold Return On Gold Discussion

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David Morgan and Keith Weiner Interview.

Monetary Metals is a different kind of gold company. Others buy or sell gold. We are a platform for products that offer investors a Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold. We call it The Gold Yield Marketplace.

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